In a Facebook post, he said he felt unwell two weeks ago and decided to go for a COVID-19 test.

Dr. Letsa said he subsequently self-isolated at his private residence after the test result turned out to be positive.

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa,

“Two weeks ago, I felt unwell and eventually tested positive for COVID-19. I self isolated at my private residence. It was a difficult period but thanks to a team of doctors, I have recovered and now tested negative,” he wrote.

The Volta Regional Minister advised the public to take the disease seriously and adhere to all safety protocols.

He said all his contacts in his office as well as his friends all tested negative after being traced and tested.

Facebook post

“COVID-19 is real so let’s all be careful and keep to the prescribed protocols. The Lord has been gracious to me and I am very grateful. I am even more grateful that my contacts in my office and friends traced so far have all tested negative,” Dr. Letsa added.

This comes after the former deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, also successfully recovered from COVID-19.

Last week, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu was also confirmed to have recovered from the respiratory disease.