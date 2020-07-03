Johnson Asiedu Nketia believes the resigned Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry must be made to face the law just as other citizens have.

Mr. Ahenkorah came under fire yesterday after it emerged that he visited a registration center despite testing positive for COVID-19.

He later admitted that his doctor had told him to self-isolate but he had to visit a registration center to resolve some issues that had come up.

READ ALSO: Breaking News: Carlos Ahenkorah resigns over COVID-19 gaffe

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

Having been widely criticised for his irresponsible actions, the Tema West MP tendered in his resignation this morning.

Reacting to this, Asiedu Nketia said resigning is not enough, adding that Mr. Ahenkorah must be prosecuted.

“And with Ministers having tested positive, some of them are going round registration centres spreading COVID-19 and they are not being prosecuted. So we are calling for the prosection of Carlos Ahenkorah,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Resignation is not part of our laws for the COVID-19 protocols. If they have taken that administrative step, we agree but we are waiting to see that they are prosecuted the same way as the ordinary men on the street. They must prosecute Carlos Ahenkorah.”

Mr. Nketia further accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of relegating the interests of Ghanaians.

According to him, the government’s handling of the pandemic depicts one that is doing everything in its power to ensure President Akufo-Addo gets re-elected in the December polls.

“There are positive cases identified at the Presidency, but nothing is happening. There have been positive cases identified in the house of Parliament, but Parliament is still sitting. Even when one case was identified in a factory, they close the factory down,” the NDC General Secretary lamented.

“You go to the hospitals, and when one case is identified, they close the ward down. Now in the House of Parliament where all these laws are made, they identified more than 13 cases in Parliament, and they are still sitting because they have to wait to pass laws to make Nana Akufo-Addo continue as President.”