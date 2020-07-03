He, however, said he was very cautious and made sure he didn’t interact directly with anybody.

Mr. Ahenkorah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, made this disclosure on Accra based Citi FM after coming under intense criticism for that behavior.

“Yes, I have COVID-19 but on the first day of the registration, there was a problem at one of the centres. But knowing my status that I am asymptomatic, I visited only one centre to check on the issue. I never got in the midst of people.”

“I drove in my car and got there, got down and spoke far away with the EC officer who explained the issue to me. I told her I will report this to their boss and then I just left.”

“I was very careful. It is important for people like us to know their status because whether you like it not, we will go into the midst of people”, he added.

“I’m not in ICU, I’ve been discharged from hospital” – Carlos Ahenkorah

He insisted that although he had tested positive for Coronavirus, he was rather at the Hospital’s isolation centre and not the ICU.

“Yes, I do have COVID-19 but I am asymptomatic. I spent a night at Korle Bu to be checked on by the experts at the Isolation Center.”

“My doctor took my samples and asked me to go into self-isolation which I have been since last week. So on Wednesday, I was admitted there at 5 pm. This morning [Thursday] at 11 am, he [my doctor] discharged me. I wasn’t at ICU and ICU is not the same as Isolation,” he said.