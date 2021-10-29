He said Parliament will ensure that Ghanaians watch and see which side lawmakers vote on after the final debate on the bill.
Voting on anti-LGBTQI Bill will be public – Speaker of Parliament
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has served notice that the voting on the ‘controversial’ anti-LGBTQI Bill will be made public.
Addressing parliamentarians after returning from their recess, Hon. Bagbin said Ghanaians should know where every MP is coming from.
“The seating of the Committee will be public and the decision of this House will be public. We will want to know where each Member of Parliament comes in.”
He also said despite the many controversies that the bill has generated it is healthy for Ghana’s democracy.
“In fact, it has assumed some different dimensions. For me, this is healthy for a maturing democracy like Ghana. It is important we allow various shapes of opinions to canvass their position on the bill. As Ghanaians, I want to plead that we accommodate the views of others on whatever perception they have and let’s maintain the peace that we have.
“It is a law that will take into consideration the richness of common sense, human decency, morality, fact and logic. At the end of the day it will be a law that will transform this country into something else”.
“I know Ghanaians are expectant and there are over hundred petitions before the Committee of Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. But we will try not allow any Filibustering of this bill. Because it is not only Africa, the whole-world is looking for the outcome of this bill.”
The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.
