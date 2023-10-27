We are grateful for your education - Christian Council to Dampare

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, represented the council and expressed their appreciation to the IGP for dedicating time to elucidate crucial security matters. He noted that the education provided by the police was invaluable, emphasizing that they consider it a generous gesture to receive such knowledge freely.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye assured the IGP of the council's unwavering support, saying, "You have our support as a council."

Bishop Gordon Kisseih, the Presiding Bishop of the Life International Church and the First Vice-President of the GPCC council, echoed his gratitude and conveyed the council's satisfaction with the leadership of the police service and their approach to various issues. He stated, "You are on the right track, and I want to assure you that you have our backing."

In response, the Inspector General of Police assured Ghanaians of their commitment to providing enhanced security during the upcoming Christmas season.

He promised an "overdose" of security measures to ensure public safety and well-being.