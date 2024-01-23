ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We will not pay — TUC sets 7-day deadline for govt to revoke VAT on electricity

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has given the government a seven-day ultimatum to retract the imposition of Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption above the lifeline.

Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah with Nana Addo
Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah with Nana Addo

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has directed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to work in partnership with the ECG and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) to enforce VAT on residential customers surpassing the designated lifeline power consumption.

Recommended articles

Additionally, the GRA is directed to coordinate with ECG and NEDCO for the transfer of collected revenues as part of domestic VAT collections.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

TUC, led by Secretary General Dr. Yaw Baah, strongly opposes the move, highlighting its adverse effects on the livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians, particularly pensioners and low-income earners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Baah emphasized at a press conference on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 "We cannot allow poor people, including pensioners, to bear the brunt. Our message to the government is clear: we cannot pay VAT on electricity."

He said "We will not pay it today or tomorrow. Organised Labour is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the letter, and another directive from the Finance Minister to Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), ECG to stop the implementation of the VAT on electricity. We are giving the government, up to January 31, 2024, to withdraw the letter."

He indicated that the TUC will advise themselves if the finance minister fails to direct GRIDCo, and ECG to withdraw the letter.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana procures modern train from Poland

Government secures 12 modern trains from Poland

Strike

Senior staff in public universities in Ghana declare indefinite strike

University of Ghana

University of Ghana reacts to assault on alleged 'gay' on Legon campus

File photo: Commercial vehicles

Ghanaians' sufferings to worsen as transport operators increase lorry fares by 30%