Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has directed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to work in partnership with the ECG and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) to enforce VAT on residential customers surpassing the designated lifeline power consumption.
We will not pay — TUC sets 7-day deadline for govt to revoke VAT on electricity
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has given the government a seven-day ultimatum to retract the imposition of Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption above the lifeline.
Recommended articles
Additionally, the GRA is directed to coordinate with ECG and NEDCO for the transfer of collected revenues as part of domestic VAT collections.
TUC, led by Secretary General Dr. Yaw Baah, strongly opposes the move, highlighting its adverse effects on the livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians, particularly pensioners and low-income earners.
Dr. Baah emphasized at a press conference on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 "We cannot allow poor people, including pensioners, to bear the brunt. Our message to the government is clear: we cannot pay VAT on electricity."
He said "We will not pay it today or tomorrow. Organised Labour is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the letter, and another directive from the Finance Minister to Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), ECG to stop the implementation of the VAT on electricity. We are giving the government, up to January 31, 2024, to withdraw the letter."
He indicated that the TUC will advise themselves if the finance minister fails to direct GRIDCo, and ECG to withdraw the letter.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh