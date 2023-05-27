JUSAG reacts to an appeal to call off the strike by the Judicial Service.
We'll call off strike if payment plan is sufficient – JUSAG
The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has said it will call off its nationwide strike, should its proposed salary structure and payment plan be sufficient.
Management of the Judicial Service, in a release dated May 25, 2023, invited executives of the striking group for a meeting to discuss their concerns scheduled for Wednesday, May 31.
In a discussion on CiTi TV, Abdulai Yakubu, General Secretary of JUSAG, acknowledged the appeal by the Judicial Service, adding however that they will not back down on their decision until a payment plan is communicated to them.
The industrial action by JUSAG over salary increases and payment of arrears continues to bite harder since January 2023
