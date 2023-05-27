ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We'll call off strike if payment plan is sufficient – JUSAG

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has said it will call off its nationwide strike, should its proposed salary structure and payment plan be sufficient.

JUSAG
JUSAG

JUSAG reacts to an appeal to call off the strike by the Judicial Service.

Recommended articles

Management of the Judicial Service, in a release dated May 25, 2023, invited executives of the striking group for a meeting to discuss their concerns scheduled for Wednesday, May 31.

In a discussion on CiTi TV, Abdulai Yakubu, General Secretary of JUSAG, acknowledged the appeal by the Judicial Service, adding however that they will not back down on their decision until a payment plan is communicated to them.

The industrial action by JUSAG over salary increases and payment of arrears continues to bite harder since January 2023

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

University of Ghana, Legon campus

University of Ghana ranked number one in Ghana and second in West Africa

Nogokpo

Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region — Bishop Agyinasare

Accident sur la VDN

E/R: Vehicle plunges into river, killing three

Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah

I don’t receive a cedi as a minister – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah