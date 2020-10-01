According to the president, he hasn’t commented on the issues yet because he doesn’t want to cause panic.

He said there are institutions in place to handle things like this and that he trusts the security apparatus in the country to deal with it.

Speaking on Hello FM in Kumasi, the president assured Ghanaians that the group will be dealt with in a very short time.

“I have to be calm because institutions are in place. The security agencies are doing their work. They've started already and we'll see results. If I panic, the country panics. It's like the coronavirus disease, if I had panicked, fear would have gripped all of us.”

“But I know the work that God has appointed me to do, if I panic, the entire nation will also panic. That is not the purpose of leadership. I'm supposed to assure people that our country will work. What is happening in the Volta Region in the time of these handful - it's just a handful of people, these secessionists - we'll deal with it. I have no doubts about it''

''I trust the security agencies. I trust the Armed Forces. I trust the Police. I trust their leadership. The intelligence agencies, I know they are all working very, very, very hard to make sure that this matter is dealt with as quickly as possible'', he said in an exclusive interview with host King Edward de Slave.

The group is demanding to become an autonomous country called ''Western Togoland''.

The actions by the secessionist have become a grave concern to the entire nation with some political figures and socio-economic commentators condemning the group.