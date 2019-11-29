The Central Bank has introduced GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes as additions to the country’s currency denomination mix.

This was announced by the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison at a press conference in Accra on Friday.

Dr. Addison said there will be a 2 cedis coin, as well as 100 cedis and 200 cedis notes.

The BoG boss further revealed that his outfit will soon embark on a nationwide campaign to educate the public on the new currency notes.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react angrily to new 100 and 200 cedis notes

"In the coming days, the Bank of Ghana will embark on a nationwide campaign to educate the general public on the new denominations,” Dr. Addison said.

“I entreat every Ghanaian to study these new denominations carefully and be familiar with the main features to facilitate the detection of fake currency notes. The need to properly handle our banknotes is still of significant importance and we must strive to keep them clean at all times in line with the Bank’s Clean Note Policy.”

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have criticised the decision to introduce new denominations.