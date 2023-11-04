ADVERTISEMENT
“You have shown that Ghana’s democracy is safe in your hands" Akufo Addo congratulates Bawumia

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his congratulations to Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for winning the flagbearer elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Bawumia X Akufo Addo
Bawumia X Akufo Addo

He lauded the NPP members for their exemplary conduct during the polls held on Saturday, November 4.

Akufo-Addo expressed his confidence in Dr. Bawumia's ability to unite the party with the support of other key figures such as Ken Agyapong and Addai-Nimoh, providing strong leadership emphasizing the importance of unity within the party to face the upcoming challenges and win the 2024 elections.

Akufo-Addo stated, "I want to thank every single NPP person that for the last 16 years … I have one more task to do, and that is to dedicate all my strength and energy to help Bawumia win the elections of 2024. Ghana cannot afford the return of NDC, especially under the leadership of John Mahama. The election will not be easy, and we need unity."

“You have shown that Ghana’s democracy is safe in your hands. I am confident that Mahamudu Bawumia will unite the party with the assistance of Ken Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh, and others to provide us with strong leadership,”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the presidential candidate-elect for the NPP for the 2024 general elections after a closely contested primary. Dr. Bawumia secured 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total, while Kennedy Agyapong received 71,996 votes, accounting for 37.41%. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto placed third with 1,459 votes (0.76%), and Francis Addai-Nimoh received 731 votes (0.41%).

The 2024 election is anticipated to be a fierce contest between Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama, who is seeking a return to power.

