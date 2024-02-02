The scheme, aimed at addressing the housing deficit in the country, has made significant strides in providing financial assistance for rent payments.
1,393 Ghanaians have benefited from National Rent Assistance Scheme - Asenso-Boakye
Member of Parliament and Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has announced that the National Rent Assistance Scheme in Ghana has successfully benefited 1,393 citizens since its launch on January 31, 2023.
The initiative, inaugurated by the vice president a year ago, operates independently of political affiliations.
Responding to concerns about favoritism in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Bola Ray asked the Minister "Are these Ghanaians, you don't give it to party people?."
"No, these are qualified citizens, "Asenso-Boakye replied
Asenso-Boakye clarified that a private company manages the National Rent Assistance Scheme. Applicants undergo a thorough assessment process to determine their eligibility. Once qualified, individuals receive financial support to cover rent advance payments, typically required by landlords.
"It is being run by a private company, when you apply they assess you, when you qualify. It is all about this rent advance payment, they say to pay two years in advance, that is what the landlord wants, but it is difficult to tell the landlord not to do that because we don't have enough of the houses so as we seek to address the housing deficit, that is why the government has introduced the national rent assistance scheme"
"It was started a year ago last year, January 31, 2023, the vice president launched it. So far since 31st December, it has benefitted 1,393 Ghanaians have benefited "
The scheme aims to make housing more accessible by providing financial relief to Ghanaians facing difficulties in meeting landlords' advance payment requirements. This strategic approach aligns with the government's broader efforts to mitigate the housing shortage while ensuring fair and equal access to housing opportunities.
