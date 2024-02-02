1,393 Ghanaians have benefited from National Rent Assistance Scheme - Asenso-Boakye

The initiative, inaugurated by the vice president a year ago, operates independently of political affiliations.

Pulse Ghana

Responding to concerns about favoritism in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Bola Ray asked the Minister "Are these Ghanaians, you don't give it to party people?."

ADVERTISEMENT

"No, these are qualified citizens, "Asenso-Boakye replied

Asenso-Boakye clarified that a private company manages the National Rent Assistance Scheme. Applicants undergo a thorough assessment process to determine their eligibility. Once qualified, individuals receive financial support to cover rent advance payments, typically required by landlords.

"It is being run by a private company, when you apply they assess you, when you qualify. It is all about this rent advance payment, they say to pay two years in advance, that is what the landlord wants, but it is difficult to tell the landlord not to do that because we don't have enough of the houses so as we seek to address the housing deficit, that is why the government has introduced the national rent assistance scheme"

"It was started a year ago last year, January 31, 2023, the vice president launched it. So far since 31st December, it has benefitted 1,393 Ghanaians have benefited "