According to the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensah, factors which led to the disqualification of the five candidates include IT issues, similar handwriting, and signatures, fake signatures, supporters from the same districts, incomplete data among others.
She said the case has been reported to the police CID for investigations.
She stated that their filing fees of GH¢100,000 will, however, be reimbursed.
Meanwhile, twelve presidential candidates have sailed through to contest in the elections.
Here is the full list of the 12 candidates:
Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP
John Dramani Mahama – NDC
Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM
Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP
Akua Donkor – GFP
Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP
Hassan Ayariga – APC
Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG
David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP
Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP