According to the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensah, factors which led to the disqualification of the five candidates include IT issues, similar handwriting, and signatures, fake signatures, supporters from the same districts, incomplete data among others.

She said the case has been reported to the police CID for investigations.

She stated that their filing fees of GH¢100,000 will, however, be reimbursed.

Meanwhile, twelve presidential candidates have sailed through to contest in the elections.

Here is the full list of the 12 candidates:

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP

John Dramani Mahama – NDC

Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM

Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP

Akua Donkor – GFP

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP

Hassan Ayariga – APC

Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG

David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP

Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP