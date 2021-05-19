2024 elections: Loyal Bawumia should lead NPP - Prof. Mike Oquaye

According to him, Dr. Bawumia has been loyal to the NPP since he was chosen as the running mate in the run-up to the 2008 general elections.

"Vice-President Bawumia brought the pink sheet concept and the appreciation of pink sheets in Ghana's election results.

"He opened our eyes to the idea of pink sheets," he said on Okyeman TV.

Some groups within the NPP have started campaigning for Dr. Bawumia to lead the party in 2024 and the group has already been filing posters across the country.