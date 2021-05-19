RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

2024 elections: Loyal Bawumia should lead NPP - Prof. Mike Oquaye

Kojo Emmanuel

Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, the former Speaker of Parliament, has proposed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He said the Vice President has been formidable in the party, government and keeps playing a crucial role in addressing the needs of the citizens.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia has been loyal to the NPP since he was chosen as the running mate in the run-up to the 2008 general elections.

"Vice-President Bawumia brought the pink sheet concept and the appreciation of pink sheets in Ghana's election results.

"He opened our eyes to the idea of pink sheets," he said on Okyeman TV.

Some groups within the NPP have started campaigning for Dr. Bawumia to lead the party in 2024 and the group has already been filing posters across the country.

But Dr. Bawumia said he has not given his consent to the groups within the NPP campaigning for him and his focus right now is to help president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to govern the country.

