2024 will be a cool chop for Mahama if Bawumia leads NPP — NDC's Mahdi Jibril

Emmanuel Tornyi

Mahdi Muhammed Gibril, a former deputy organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claims that if vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is picked to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential elections, the NDC will at the very least save some resources.

Mahama and Bawumia
Mahama and Bawumia

He claims that if the "Mahama-Bawumia" presidential campaign takes place, he will be the "happiest person in this world."

Mahdi Jibril is highly confident that the NDC will retake power in 2024, but if the NPP wins the Bawumia ticket, it will be a ‘cool chop’ for them.

He stated that no Ghanaian will want to vote for a liar like Bawumia as president so he will be a cool chop for John Mahama.

Dr. Bawumia is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls.

He is in the race with nine others who went through vetting.

The aspirants are:

  • Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen
  • Kwadwo Poku
  • Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
  • Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko
  • Kennedy Ohene Agyapong
  • Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku
  • Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie
  • Kwabena Agyei Agyapong
  • Joe Ghartey
  • Francis Addai-Nimoh

