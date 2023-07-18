2024 will be a cool chop for Mahama if Bawumia leads NPP — NDC's Mahdi Jibril

Mahdi Jibril is highly confident that the NDC will retake power in 2024, but if the NPP wins the Bawumia ticket, it will be a ‘cool chop’ for them.

He stated that no Ghanaian will want to vote for a liar like Bawumia as president so he will be a cool chop for John Mahama.

Dr. Bawumia is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls.

He is in the race with nine others who went through vetting.

The aspirants are:

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Kwadwo Poku

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku

Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Joe Ghartey

Francis Addai-Nimoh