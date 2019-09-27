The main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has selected its flagbearer and majority of its parliamentary candidates for next year.

However, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is yet to select its presidential candidate and parliamentary aspirants.

But some of its veterans in the legislature have stated their intent of not seeking political power in the 2020 general elections.

Just like the NDC who lost some of its stalwarts in the primaries, three long-serving MPs from the NPP have declined to seek re-election.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong urges traders in the country to boycott bank loans

Below are three of the veteran MPs from the NPP won't return to Parliament in 2021

Kennedy Agyapong: Last year, political maverick Kennedy Ohene Agyapong stated that he won't seek re-election in 2020.

“Yes, I said I won’t contest again in 2020. I’m tired. They think if you are not in Parliament, you can’t live a comfortable life. I will have a comfortable life being outside of politics. I will be 60 soon and I want to live a comfortable life,” he said.

The Assin Central MP was first elected into Parliament in the year 2000. He won re-elections in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Kennedy Agyapong wants Elmina and Cape Coast Castles sold to him

He is currently the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications and well known financier of the NPP.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway: The Minister of Foreign Affairs and MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has declared that she won't contest as MP in 2020.

According to her, she has served enough as a Member of Parliament for her constituency and it is about time she paved way for a fresh blood to occupy the seat.

"I do not have anybody in mind to replace me, though I have my favorite among those who have decided to contest, I will support anybody who the party chooses to replace me," she added.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley-Ayorkor Botchway

She was appointed by President Nana Akuffo-Addo as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 10th January 2017. She has been the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament for 4 terms.

Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei: The former Finance Minister is one of the experienced legislators on the side of the New Patriotic Party in Parliament.

The Member of Parliament for the Tafo-Pankrono constituency in the Ashanti Region Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto announced he will not contest the ruling party’s upcoming primaries for the 2020 polls.

I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei

Anthony Akoto Osei is deemed as one of the finest Economist in recent years acquiring his experience from providing consultancy services for the World Bank (Korea Division) in 1987, teaching at Dillard and Howard Universities from 1984 to 1995 as an Associate Professor in Economics and as a Research Fellow for the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA) from 1996-2001 in Ghana.