4 unique strengths that demonstrate Bawumia is NPP’s best shot in 2024

With respect, never has our nation witnessed the kind of vibrancy, teamwork and activeness of any Vice President at least in the 4th republic as we have seen with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. His creative thinking and innovation in driving policies that seeks to place Ghana at a competitive edge among her peers is admirable. It will amount to incompetence to latch him with failure as far as the delivery of our economy and other social policies are concerned. He is largely credited with leading the government’s efforts in formalising our economy through digitalization.

Though Ghana is not yet there, however, we are certainly better-off than we were yesterday due to some of the strategic inputs of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. It is not surprising that notable leaders in every sphere of our national life including President Nana Akufo Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufuor continually extol his credentials and the meaningful impacts that he continues to exude for the benefit of our country men and women. Indeed, the living colossus and eminent statesman, President John Agyekum Kufuor is quoted to have said in one of his many speeches reposing his confidence in the Veep that “...the nation must count itself fortunate to have such a son as Alhaji. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who rightly fits the role of the needed analyst. He is an Economist, Banker and also a Responsible Politician who has a lot of experience…”.

The historical provenance of the Ghanaian politics has always been characterised by what we describe as an issue-based politics which has always been about the progress of Ghana and the welfare of its people. On the same stretch, our politics was not spared by our political opponents, who in expressing their sheer discomfort against issues-based politics, were so convinced about providing in their party constitution the election of a propaganda Secretary, a position which they struggled to abandon, but eventually did so reluctantly.

Dr. Bawumia arguably succeeded in reshaping and reintroducing into the discourse of our body-politics once again an issue based and intellectually stimulating politicking. He has consistently ‘boxed’ our main opponents, the NDC, into the ‘intellectual corner’ much to their discomfort by getting them to stick to relevant issues that affect our economy. Till date, the NDC is still struggling to mount a purposeful challenge against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with respect to most of his remarks – indeed, facts and data which are his greatest weapons has generated him into becoming their ‘tormentor-in-chief’. Hate or loathe him, Ghanaians have come to appreciate his brilliance through his series of lectures dubbed by many as ‘Economics 101’, and more importantly, the dexterity with which he is able to demystify certain economic jargons to the understanding of the least educated in society.

Aside Dr. Bawumia having the competence to continue on the transformational path and legacy of President Akufo-Addo, he has proven to be a thorn in the flesh of the NDC with his intellectual approach to our national discourse and taking the ‘fight’ to their doorstep.