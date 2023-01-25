48 NDC MPs sign petition to bring back Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka

It is further reported that the unhappy MPs have called an emergency meeting which is expected to have the NDC’s National Chairman Asiedu Nketia and the General Secretary Fifi Kwetey in attendance.

It is expected that some of the concerns raised with the decision that has caused angry reactions in certain strongholds of the party would be addressed by the end of the said meeting.

The NDC’s decision to reshuffle its leadership in the legislative house, which became public on Tuesday, January 24, has been duly communicated to the speaker, Alban Bagbin through a letter, and the outgoing leaders have equally been informed about the change.

Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale-South who was the NDC’s Minority Leader has been replaced by Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam. James Klutsey Avezi, MP for Ketu-North who was his deputy has also been replaced by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele Constituency, while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency replaces Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region as the Chief Whip.

However, Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyo-Ghansah First and Second deputy Whips respectively have maintained their positions.

The reshuffle has sparked angry reactions among some NDC lawmakers who say they have not been consulted, and that they have not complained to the party that they are not comfortable with the old leadership.

MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed were some of the opponents of the reshuffle.