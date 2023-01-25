According to TV3’s Parliamentary Correspondent Komla Klutse, the opposition lawmakers say the reshuffle that has since sparked mixed reactions is unpopular and could have negative consequences for the party, hence the need to reverse it immediately.
48 NDC MPs sign petition to bring back Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka
No fewer than forty-eight National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament have signed a petition aimed at mounting pressure on the party’s leadership to reverse the controversial reshuffle of the minority’s leadership.
It is further reported that the unhappy MPs have called an emergency meeting which is expected to have the NDC’s National Chairman Asiedu Nketia and the General Secretary Fifi Kwetey in attendance.
It is expected that some of the concerns raised with the decision that has caused angry reactions in certain strongholds of the party would be addressed by the end of the said meeting.
The NDC’s decision to reshuffle its leadership in the legislative house, which became public on Tuesday, January 24, has been duly communicated to the speaker, Alban Bagbin through a letter, and the outgoing leaders have equally been informed about the change.
Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale-South who was the NDC’s Minority Leader has been replaced by Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam. James Klutsey Avezi, MP for Ketu-North who was his deputy has also been replaced by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele Constituency, while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency replaces Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region as the Chief Whip.
However, Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyo-Ghansah First and Second deputy Whips respectively have maintained their positions.
The reshuffle has sparked angry reactions among some NDC lawmakers who say they have not been consulted, and that they have not complained to the party that they are not comfortable with the old leadership.
MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed were some of the opponents of the reshuffle.
Meanwhile, the NDC, led by its chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and General Secretary, Fiifi Kwetey maintains that the necessary consultations had been done before the decision was taken, so it will not be reversed.
