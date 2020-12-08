She beat the New Patriotic Party’s David Tiahno Quarshie to secure victory for the NDC in that part of the region.

She is replacing the incumbent member of parliament for the constituency Fiifi Kwetey who did not seek reelection in the December 7 2020 election.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije has retained his seat in parliament after winning the December 7 parliamentary election.

He has beaten the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Bernard Anyaa Brown who was attempting to unseat him.

Dr. Vanderpuije was the Mayor of Accra Metropolitan Assembly between 2009 and 2017 before he became a parliamentarian.

In related news, former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has won the Buem constituency seat for the party and will be one of the new faces in parliament in 2021.

He polled 18,528 votes in the constituency after the Monday, December 7 election to beat his closest contender, the NPP’s Lawrence Kwame Aziale who also garnered 6,843 votes.

The Buem constituency which used to be in the Volta region has now fallen within the Oti Region after the creation of six new regions.

Out of a total of 25,791 ballots cast, 314 were declared invalid, a number that exceeds the votes polled by Rev. Davids Kpuku Kwaku of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and the People’s National Convention (PNC)’s Darko-Boateng Adams put together.

The Buem constituency is an NDC-dominated seat and Kofi Adams defeated the incumbent, Daniel Kosi Ashaiman in the party’s August 2019 primaries to contest the December 7 2020 elections.

Following the death of then-Member of Parliament, Henry Kamal Ford in 2013, Adams attempted to replace him in parliament but was disqualified by the National Executive Committee of the party.

Before the election, he was upbeat about winning the constituency seat for the NDC.