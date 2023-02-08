According to the Minority leader in Parliament, Cassiel Ato Foson, the instant preposterous and cowardly legal action against the North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's appointee to the Board of Trustees of the scandal-ridden National Cathedral who now claims to be called Kwabena Adu Gyamfi even though all public records including incorporation documents show that he was duly appointed as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng is nothing but a desperate effort to stifle parliamentary scrutiny and pervert the course of justice.
Ablakwa vs Kusi Boateng: NDC condemns judicial abuse and despicable efforts to gag MPs
Following the motion asking the High Court in Accra by Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng to jail Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for kicking the restraining order served on him by a bailiff, the NDC Caucus in Parliament has condemned the naked and shameful abuse of the judiciary by undemocratic elements seeking to gag Members of Parliament and prevent them from carrying out their constitutional mandate of oversight.
In a statement, he said for the court to grant an interim injunction preventing further publication on a matter of enormous public interest and to a man of dubious double identity is a palpable constitutional affront.
It said the claim by the applicant [Kusi Boateng] that the continuous publication of his personal information violates his privacy raises legitimate, legal, and logical questions about which of his dual identities with his different names, different dates of birth, different TINS, different mothers and different national IDs refer to him.
It is also most shocking that the court will grant an exparte injunction in a matter of this nature and particularly when incontrovertible court records show that the man who now claims to be Kwabena Adu Gyamfi with an alias as Victor Kusi Boateng only recently obtained judgment from the same judiciary as Victor Kusi Boateng, it added.
The NDC caucus in Parliament also condemned in the strongest terms the crude disregard for the appropriate procedure of how Members of Parliament are to be served with court documents through the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament.
Multiple Speakers of Parliament across the political divide have emphasized this in many constitutionally sound rulings.
It added that ambushing an MP with a secret video recording on the premises of a television station after an interview by people ironically claiming to be apostles of the protection of privacy as happened to the distinguished Okudzeto Ablakwa on the precincts of Metro TV on February 3, 2023, can only be the orchestration of a frustrated and lawless cabal.
It is a real travesty that under the current government, offenders are shielded and emboldened while diligent and patriotic Members of Parliament fulfilling their constitutional mandate are vilified, witch-hunted, and threatened with imprisonment.
The NDC caucus in Parliament expressed full confidence in the impressive, courageous, and patriotic parliamentary oversight qualities with which Ablakwa pursued the national cathedral conflict of interest and dual identity scandal.
The statement noted that Ablakwa can count on their unflinching solidarity, especially during the pendency of that unmeritorious, vexatious, and ridiculous Kwabena Adu Gyamfi—Victor Kusi Boateng case.
The Minority group in Parliament hereby served notice that it shall not be intimidated or cowed by judicial abuse, tyranny, and fascist tactics.
The NDC MPs said they are determined to boldly pursue all aspects of this scandal-plagued National Cathedral project and the related matters of conflict of interest, dual identity, diversions, procurement breaches, and blatant corruption without let or hindrance during this 3rd session of the 8th Parliament.
