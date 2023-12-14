ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo has already given up on Ghanaians – Mahama

Evans Annang

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the lackadaisical attitude of his governance.

John Mahama
John Mahama

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has already given up on Ghana.

During a visit to the Omanhene of Bodi in the Western North region, he pointed to what he perceives as a lack of leadership and commitment from the current administration in addressing critical issues facing the country.

Mahama alleged that President Akufo-Addo’s government has fallen short of delivering on significant promises and has shown complacency in the face of mounting challenges.

“The economy is in a mess and we need someone with experience to come and fix the economy. Because it appears that Akufo-Addo has given up. When he asked about how he was going to fix the economic challenges, He [Akufo-Addo] said someone else must take the nation forward.

John Mahama delivers acceptance speech at UDS after winning flagbearer election
John Mahama delivers acceptance speech at UDS after winning flagbearer election

“The only party that can fix the economy of Ghana is the NDC, we have done it before and we are the only party that can fix Ghana’s economy. At this point what Ghana needs is experience. Someone who has done it before and can do it again.”

These remarks come amid escalating concerns surrounding the nation’s economic challenges and social issues.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

