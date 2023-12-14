Akufo-Addo has already given up on Ghanaians – Mahama

During a visit to the Omanhene of Bodi in the Western North region, he pointed to what he perceives as a lack of leadership and commitment from the current administration in addressing critical issues facing the country.

Mahama alleged that President Akufo-Addo’s government has fallen short of delivering on significant promises and has shown complacency in the face of mounting challenges.

“The economy is in a mess and we need someone with experience to come and fix the economy. Because it appears that Akufo-Addo has given up. When he asked about how he was going to fix the economic challenges, He [Akufo-Addo] said someone else must take the nation forward.

Pulse Ghana

“The only party that can fix the economy of Ghana is the NDC, we have done it before and we are the only party that can fix Ghana’s economy. At this point what Ghana needs is experience. Someone who has done it before and can do it again.”