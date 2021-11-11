RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Akufo-Addo to go on 7-day leave from Saturday – Eugene Arhin

Authors:

Pulse News

President Nana Akufo-Addo will be going on a 7-day leave from Saturday, 13 November 2021.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo

This was announced by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Mr Eugene Arhin at a press briefing on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Recommended articles

“President Akufo-Addo will from Saturday, November 13, to Saturday, November 20, take a much-deserved, long-overdue 7-day leave of absence during which he has also accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate a debate in the French parliament on the trial of progress on the 19 of November,” Mr Arhin noted.

During the President’s absence, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia will “act in his stead” in accordance with Article 60(8) of the 1992 Constitution, Mr Arhin noted.

In May 2018, the President Akufo-Addo took his first annual leave and went vacationing in the UK.

He also went on leave in June 2019.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Dr. Bawumia is modern day Kwame Nkrumah - Allotey Jacobs

We’re seeing the reemergence of Kwame Nkrumah in Bawumia - Allotey Jacobs

NDC has hope in Jean Mensa not Bossman Asare - John Mahama on 2024 polls

John Mahama

NDC local elections must be free, fair and transparent - Godfred Wumbei

Godfred Wumbei

Government will continue to invest in quality education - Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia at the Special Guest for the Navrongo SHS 60th Anniversary celebration.