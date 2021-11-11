This was announced by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Mr Eugene Arhin at a press briefing on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Akufo-Addo to go on 7-day leave from Saturday – Eugene Arhin
President Nana Akufo-Addo will be going on a 7-day leave from Saturday, 13 November 2021.
“President Akufo-Addo will from Saturday, November 13, to Saturday, November 20, take a much-deserved, long-overdue 7-day leave of absence during which he has also accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate a debate in the French parliament on the trial of progress on the 19 of November,” Mr Arhin noted.
During the President’s absence, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia will “act in his stead” in accordance with Article 60(8) of the 1992 Constitution, Mr Arhin noted.
In May 2018, the President Akufo-Addo took his first annual leave and went vacationing in the UK.
He also went on leave in June 2019.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh