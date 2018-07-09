Akufo-Addo to tour the Volta Region for 3 days

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will as part of his nationwide tour visit the Volta Region for three (3) days beginning from today.

The President would be welcomed into the region at Sogakope from where he will proceed to the Palace of the Paramount Chief of Anlo State in Anloga, Togbui Sri III, to pay homage.

Nana Akufo-Addo will then inaugurate a shopping centre in Anlo and a hostel for students named after the late Major Courage Quarshigah at the Keta Midwifery Training College.

His tour will end in the northern part of the region. There would be a sod-cutting ceremony for an irrigation project at Dzemeni-Tongor.

Nana Addo started a nationwide tour in early June to ascertain the developmental projects his government has initiated across the country.

The tour has seen him visit the Brong Ahafo and the Western Regions.

He will also inspect works on the construction of a Youth Centre in Adaklu and some ongoing projects at the University of Health and Allied Sciences.