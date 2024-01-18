Akufo-Addo's comments on Ekumfi's dev't unfortunate – Prof. Opoku-Agyeman

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Professor Opoku-Agyemang accused the president of a consistent pattern of attributing his failures to those who did not vote for him.

In her post, the former Education Minister urged Ghanaians to vote against the NPP in the upcoming December polls, emphasizing the need to prioritize local area developments.

President Akufo-Addo stated that he excluded Ekumfi from national development initiatives because the constituents voted against the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Ato Cudjoe, in the 2020 elections.

This revelation was made during a meeting with traditional leaders from Ekumfi at the Jubilee House, drawing widespread condemnation from the public and political analysts.

Mr. President, please do something, say something different before you go.

But come to think of it, our president has been consistent in blaming his failures and woes on those who he claims do not vote for him.

No one has forgotten his response to Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief from Aflao, about the need to complete one of our e-blocks to pre-empt unnecessary stress.

Many remember a similar reaction in response to the displaced and traumatized people of the flooded areas in the Volta Region.

He simply repeated the same to the usurpers from Ekumfi as described by the family of our late President, who was granted audience on a matter that is none of their business.

The paradox is very tangible; the people of the Ashanti Region constantly complaining of neglect. Does his party not gain the majority of their votes from the region? Maybe they don’t vote and in the consistency expressed, are deserving of his neglect.

This reaction makes one wonder where the “massive votes” actually come from.

Many of us await the response of our president to his ‘stronghold’. Maybe he will repeat his response to Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V. Or to the good people of Kwabre, again. But, let’s wait.

Maybe we will hear a response different from the one he directed to the people of Kwabre that it’s none of his business if they vote for the NDC. I believe the good people from Kwabre have heard the president whose party they swear to have consistently voted for, loud and clear.

Indeed he went on to explain to the good people of Kwabre that he is not expected to hold their thumbs down the ballot papers.

The NDC welcomes the votes of all people in the country, regardless.