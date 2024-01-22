Akufo-Addo’s government truly has family and friends - Gabby admits

“I think that it’s legitimate because there are family and friends in the government. And I don’t think it was a new thing because there are people in the NPP who have described John Mahama’s government as family and friends," stated Otchere-Darko.

He explained that the President's extensive family, many of whom are educated and hold positions, contributes to this perception. Drawing a comparison, he remarked, “Of course John Mahama’s grandfather didn’t have a hundred and ten children, but my grandfather had.”

Otchere-Darko clarified that he had never criticized former President John Mahama’s government for similar reasons. “I never castigated John Mahama’s government as family and friends, tell whoever is saying that to produce the evidence if I was ever heard saying so. I have about three thousand family members, and I am going to castigate someone over family and friends? Never,” he asserted.

According to Otchere-Darko, there are individuals in President Akufo-Addo’s government who are not there simply due to blood relations but have played significant roles in his journey to the presidency. He emphasized that while some may have raised concerns about nepotism, those who actively contributed to the political journey deserve recognition and roles in the government.

“Others did, but I could not have had a problem with that, for me it was difficult. If there were people who had no role to play in your pursuit for power then all of a sudden they emerge, and then because they had some blood relation you must appoint them that’s different,” Otchere-Darko concluded.