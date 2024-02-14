Akufo-Addo’s impending reshuffle is too late – Freddie Blay

Speaking to Accra-based Starrfm.com.gh, the former chairman of the NPP said, “It was two years or a year ago that he needed to do the reshuffle. If you recall some members of the majority caucus in parliament insisted under some circumstances that there ought to be some changes but the President requested for one minister to conclude the IMF negotiations before he could do that.

“The circumstances might not be the same today and people may have a change of opinion but to me, it is getting a bit too late to effect any meaningful changes in terms of a reshuffle of the government,” he added.

Mr. Blay however conceded that it is the prerogative of the president to reshuffle his ministers or not.

The leadership of the governing NPP and some Civil Society Organizations have for some time now called for a reshuffle of the ministers but President Nana Akufo-Addo has continually defended the performance of his appointees.

The President has consistently insisted that the ministers are performing excellently but reports from the seat of government hint that the much talked about reshuffling of ministers will happen on 14th February, 2024.