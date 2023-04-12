Alan Kyeremanten deserves to be NPP’s flagbearer; he’s toiled for the party – Ken Agyapong

Mr Agyapong told Sompa FM in the Kumasi metropolis that Mr Kyerematen has paid his dues to the party and, thus, deserves to be the flag bearer.

In is view, if people are arguing that Dr Bawumia deserves to be the flag bearer because he has been the vice president for two terms, then Mr Kyerematen is even more deserving of that privilege.

"Yes, if Alan says it’s his turn, he deserves it because he has been in the trenches with the party from its inception as the president of the Young Executives Forum (YEF) which was the financial wing of the NPP in the early days”, Mr Agyapong noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He wondered: “Where were all these small boys who have been insulting Alan, when he was in the trenches working for the NPP”.

On his campaign trail, Alan Keyeremanten has vowed to return Ghana to industrialization should he be voted President in 2024.

He said Ghana would have been making about US$50 billion annually if his industrialisation and skills training ideas had been implemented about 22 years ago.

He said if cocoa would have changed Ghana’s economy, that would have happened many years ago. He emphasised the need to focus on other areas of economic development to complement cocoa production.

ADVERTISEMENT