He said Mr. Kyeremanten has toiled for the party for years hence he deserves to be the flagbearer.
Alan Kyeremanten deserves to be NPP’s flagbearer; he’s toiled for the party – Ken Agyapong
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that former Minister of Trade, Alan Kyeremanten equally deserves to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.
Mr Agyapong told Sompa FM in the Kumasi metropolis that Mr Kyerematen has paid his dues to the party and, thus, deserves to be the flag bearer.
In is view, if people are arguing that Dr Bawumia deserves to be the flag bearer because he has been the vice president for two terms, then Mr Kyerematen is even more deserving of that privilege.
"Yes, if Alan says it’s his turn, he deserves it because he has been in the trenches with the party from its inception as the president of the Young Executives Forum (YEF) which was the financial wing of the NPP in the early days”, Mr Agyapong noted.
He wondered: “Where were all these small boys who have been insulting Alan, when he was in the trenches working for the NPP”.
On his campaign trail, Alan Keyeremanten has vowed to return Ghana to industrialization should he be voted President in 2024.
He said Ghana would have been making about US$50 billion annually if his industrialisation and skills training ideas had been implemented about 22 years ago.
He said if cocoa would have changed Ghana’s economy, that would have happened many years ago. He emphasised the need to focus on other areas of economic development to complement cocoa production.
The former trade minister met with the chiefs and traders in Dambai in the Oti Region to seek their prayer and support for his presidential bid. He said that about 22 years ago, he suggested to the government to invest in palm oil production but it was rejected.
