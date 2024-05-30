Ambulance case: Jakpa asks court to dismiss charges, fingers Nana Addo, Ofori-Atta

In a dramatic twist, Jakpa, in his sworn witness statement, claims that Attorney-General Godfred Dame had multiple interactions with him, during which Dame assured him of his innocence and guaranteed his eventual acquittal.

Jakpa alleges that Dame confided in him that his inclusion in the prosecution was a façade to obscure the trial's true objectives.

Jakpa asserted that the real motivation behind the trial is political pressure from President Nana Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to Jakpa, the pressure was applied to persecute Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, who was the ranking member for finance at the time and is now the Minority Leader.

Jakpa is requesting the court's permission to testify about these interactions and to be cross-examined on the matter. His legal team’s application states:

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that this honourable Court shall be moved by THADDEUS SORY ESQ., of MESSRS SORY @ LAW Counsel for and on behalf of the Third Accused/Applicant herein praying the Court for an order; i. striking out the charges and accordingly terminating the proceedings against the Third Accused/Applicant or alternatively, ii. A stay of the proceedings before the Court against the Third Accused/Applicant.”

This development adds a significant layer of complexity to the ongoing ambulance case, which has already drawn considerable public and media attention.

The court's decision on this application will likely have profound implications for the accused and the broader political landscape.