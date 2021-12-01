2022 budget approval has become a slideshow of comedy – Manasseh Azure

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Parliament occupied by only the NPP MPs approved the 2022 budget statement without the presence of the minority caucus in the House.

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who sat in for the Speaker said on Tuesday that “The House has adopted the Financial statement and approved the budget statement for the ensuring year ending 31st December 2021.”

"This House has approved the budget and economic statement," he said.

The one-sided House, made up of the majority caucus, passed the budget.

Before the budget was passed, the First Deputy Speaker said the earlier rejection of the budget on Friday, November 26, 2021, was null and void because parliament did not have more than half of its members during the vote on the budget.

He noted that 137 members was not enough to make a decision on the budget, according to law.

The NDC MPs boycotted Parliament after failing to reach an agreement with the Majority over the status of the 2022 budget.

While the majority insist the rejection of the budget is unlawful, the Minority maintains the House followed due process in rejecting it.

Manasseh Azure commenting on the approval of the budget said "The NPP had a clear majority going into the 2020 election. They thought there was no way the NDC would close the gap and overtake them. But they didn't think well."

In a Facebook post, he said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo "had turned out to be a monumental failure and disappointed many voters".

He said "Approving Akufo-Addo's budget has become a slideshow of comedy that has implications for the entire nation. It is because the NPP does not have a clear majority to have pushed their way through.

"Apart from the fact that the Akufo-Addo administration had turned out to be a monumental failure and disappointed many voters, the NPP started to dig a more serious grave for its parliamentarians.

"Some MPs thought the democratic system that got them into parliament should be set aside in order to protect their interest. They said some "MPs were too good to be allowed to compete in the internal primaries.

"So what did they do?

"When nominations were opened, the national executives connived with some candidates to deny their competitors nomination forms. They were denied the opportunity to take part in the intra-party contest. They and their followers protested, but no one would listen to them.

"How do you think they would vote?

"Those who could not take the nonsense decided to go independent. The party arrogantly expelled them. Akufo-Addo was going about saying he would not work with independent candidates.

"But God, they say, has a wicked sense of humour. When it mattered most, it was a man the NPP had expelled from the party for going independent they relied on to give them the slimmest parliamentary majority in the history of Ghana.

"The NPP, unlike the NDC, was founded on solid democratic credentials. Some of us who were too young to notice the beginning witnessed how democratic, tolerant and civilised the party was when a certain John Agyekum Kufuor led it.

"That democratic culture has degenerated into a cult. You either worship that cult or you're thrown out.