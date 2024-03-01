ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Asamoah Gyan intentionally missed the 2010 World Cup penalty – NDC MP alleges

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has alleged that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan deliberately missed Ghana’s penalty against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan

Dafeamekpor, in a Radio XYZ interview, alleged that Asamoah Gyan has been a lifelong supporter of the New Patriotic Party and allowed his political bias to influence him during his active days as a footballer.

Recommended articles

“I am of the opinion that Asamoah Gyan intentionally threw away that penalty because it was under NDC. It’s today that I’ve come to the realization that he threw away the penalty in the 2010 World Cup and the African Cup because the glory would have come to the NDC.

“Asamoah Gyan is now part of the Bawumia campaign team. There is everything wrong with that because when you are a national figure and you become partisan I can reasonably say that it’s because of politics you threw that penalty away so that the NDC government will not get the glory. I am telling you that I feel the pain,” he said.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor
Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

In a quarter-final match against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup, Asamoah Gyan failed to convert a penalty that could have elevated Ghana to the status of the first African country to make the semi-final of the World Cup, but Dafeamekpor claims that Gyan’s miscued penalty was politically-influenced.

Dafeamekpor decried Gyan’s decision to accept an appointment to be part of the manifesto committee for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s candidate for the 2024 elections.

Per Dafeamekpor's assertions, Asamoah Gyan should not have accepted the role as he is a national figure whose popularity and admiration cut across the two major political parties.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Nana Obiri Boahen

Bawumia could at least appoint me as a toilet cleaner – Obiri Boahen

John Mahama

I mean business and intend to keep my promises — Mahama

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta's new job role unnecessary — Franklin Cudjoe

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

NDC gov't will focus on getting the pockets of Ghanaians loaded — Edudzi Tamakloe