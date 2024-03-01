Asamoah Gyan intentionally missed the 2010 World Cup penalty – NDC MP alleges

“I am of the opinion that Asamoah Gyan intentionally threw away that penalty because it was under NDC. It’s today that I’ve come to the realization that he threw away the penalty in the 2010 World Cup and the African Cup because the glory would have come to the NDC.

“Asamoah Gyan is now part of the Bawumia campaign team. There is everything wrong with that because when you are a national figure and you become partisan I can reasonably say that it’s because of politics you threw that penalty away so that the NDC government will not get the glory. I am telling you that I feel the pain,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In a quarter-final match against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup, Asamoah Gyan failed to convert a penalty that could have elevated Ghana to the status of the first African country to make the semi-final of the World Cup, but Dafeamekpor claims that Gyan’s miscued penalty was politically-influenced.

Dafeamekpor decried Gyan’s decision to accept an appointment to be part of the manifesto committee for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s candidate for the 2024 elections.