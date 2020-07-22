The group is requesting the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to initiate process for the arrest of the MP as well as all individuals involved in the mayhem.

The call comes on the back of a confrontation at a voter registration center in Kasoa which led to the MP firing a warning shot.

Hawa Koomson said she had to take that decision to protect herself since she was not with her security detail at the time.

She revealed that the firing of the gun wasn’t done by anyone in her team but herself.

"None of my men had guns on then when we got to the centre. I fired the shots myself," the MP said on Accra-based Adom FM.

She added that the gunshot was a way of protecting herself at the registration centre since her police escort had not started working that day.

The MP indicated she went to the place because she heard her opponent had bussed people from other places to the registration centre.

"I'm a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn, my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence," she added.

ASEPA in a complaint to the CID asked that it makes the Minister compensate the owners of three motorbikes which got burnt during the disturbances.

According to the the Executive Director, Mensah Thompson, "We, therefore, demand the immediate arrest of Madam Hawa Koomson and her men and arraigned before the court in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Ghana.

"We also demand a compensation or restitution package for all the owners of the motorbikes that were burnt down by the hoodlums and any other property that was destroyed in the process."