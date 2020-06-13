In his petition, the MP asked Mr Boadu to ensure that the “sanctity of the constituency album is preserved.”

He added that the party must “act swiftly to help stem the current unease that is beginning to sweep through the constituency.”

The NPP’s parliamentary and presidential primaries will be held on Saturday (June 20, 2020) after it was suspended.

The election was supposed to have come off on April 25, 2020. But it was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the restrictions announces by the President to curb the spread.

Many parliamentary aspirants suspended their campaigns due to the decision.

At a Steering Committee meeting held on Monday [June 1, 2020], the NPP decided to hold the election in electoral areas rather than at the constituency level to ensure social distancing.

The upcoming parliamentary primaries would be held in constituencies where it has sitting Members of Parliament, ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Some aspirants have resumed their campaign after the government eased some of the COVID-19 induced restrictions.

Fifty-one women will be contesting, while sixty-five will go unopposed in the primaries.