Attorney General dragged to court over Charlotte Osei's removal


EC Brouhaha Attorney General dragged to court over Charlotte Osei's removal

A citizen of Ghana is also asking the court to declare "as null and void" the said prima facie determination of the Chief Justice' Committee which recommended removal from office of the EC bosses.

A citizen of Ghana, Ms. Fafali Nyonator has sued the Attorney General and Minister of Justice over the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to the writ filed at the Supreme Court, she is seeking "a declaration that the determination of Her Ladyship the Chief Justice of the prima facie case pursuant to article 146 of the Constitution for the removal from office the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission is inconsistent with article 130 (a) of the Constitution as the said determination Her Ladyship Chief Justice usurped the exclusive original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to construes and/or define the scope of the application of the provisions of the constitution, particularly article 44 (2) and 146 thereof".

She is also asking the court to declare "as null and void the said prima facie determination of Ladyship the Chief Justice, the report of the said Committee that the recommended removal from office of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission as well as the decision of His Excellency the President of Ghana to removal from office the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission on the basis of the report".

Ms. Nyonator, also seeking the Supreme Court to grant her "an order of perpetual injunction restraining His Excellency the President of Ghana from appointing any person to the position of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission until that position has become lawfully vacant in accordance with proper processes and procedures as by law established".

Read the writ filed at Supreme court:

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

