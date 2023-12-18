Bagbin urges Ghanaians to vote for hung parliament, declares 8th parliament the best

Speaking at a public forum in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Parliament under the 4th Republic, Bagbin urged Ghanaians to ensure a balanced representation in both the majority and minority sides of the House.

The 8th Parliament comprises 137 members from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), 137 members from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and one independent candidate, totalling 275 members.

Reflecting on his extensive tenure since the inception of the 4th Republic in 1992, Bagbin acknowledged the challenges of managing a hung house, which he described as very tough. However, he asserted that such a parliamentary structure effectively prevents leaders from potentially becoming dictators by imposing their will on Ghanaians through a porous Parliament.

"This hung parliament is not like the other parliaments," he noted. "We take time to take decisions, but we build consensus in taking the decision. We don’t push it down the throat of many people," Bagbin emphasized.

Despite acknowledging some dissenting voices advocating against a voting pattern that produces a hung parliament, he passionately discouraged the dominance of any party with a substantial majority in parliament, sharing his experiences and encouraging a continuation of the current path.

While recognizing the pivotal role played by the 1992 constitution in upholding parliamentary democracy over the last three decades, Bagbin suggested the need for a comprehensive amendment to align with the evolving dynamics of democracy.

The first Parliament of the 4th Republic was inaugurated in January 1993 following Ghana's return to Constitutional rule, after the approval of the 1992 Constitution in an April 1992 referendum.

Chairing the occasion, Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, pointed out that the national goals outlined in the 1992 constitution had not been fully realized within the past 30 years. He lamented the failure to harness natural resources for the benefit of citizens.

“This forum would not have been happening at a better time than now, time to take stock, time for parliament to look back and ask, how much have we done to facilitate the development of the country?" Togbe Afede emphasized.