Bawumia is 'the lying one' whose area of expertise is lies — Clement Apaak

He revealed that when the government assumed office in 2017 the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) had a total staff of 2,850 officers and six years later, the number has increased to 14,300 as we have increased training, accommodation, and other facilities.

He made these known when he served as the Special Guest of Honour at the passing out ceremony for the Narcotics Control Commission's Cadet Intake 7 held at the Ghana Immigration Training School at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

Dr. Bawumia said by contrast, in the 8 years before we came into office the number of people recruited into the Immigration service was less than 500 in total.

Fact-Check Ghana verified Dr. Bawumia's claim and stated that the claim about the number of Immigration Service staff is completely false.

Clement Apaak commenting on the development in a Twitter post said Dr. Bawumia is a liar.

He said Bawumia is the "lying one" who never disappoints in his area of expertise.

Also, the Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has described Bawumia as an "unrepentant liar" for claiming that 2.1 million jobs have been created by the NPP administration since 2017.

Dr. Bawumia claimed during his address at the national Eid-ul-Fitr Fitr celebration at the Independence Square, when he touched on job creation and opportunities for the youth said the government has created 2 million jobs created since 2017.