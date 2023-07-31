He disclosed that Dr. Bawumia used to carry Dr. Acquah's books when they come for meetings at the Castle.
Bawumia used to be Dr. Paul Acquah's errand boy at the Bank of Ghana — Kwabena Agyepong
A New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia once served as an errand boy to Dr. Paul Acquah, who served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.
Reacting to claims that Dr. Bawumia was a young banker and appointed to the BoG by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, said that was untrue.
Narrating the story of how Dr. Bawumia became the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank on Kofi TV, Agyepong said Dr. Kwabena Duffuor of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who served as the Governor brought Bawumia to the bank.
He said "It is also not true that President Kufuor was the one that brought him into the Bank of Ghana. We (the NPP government) came into office in 2001, at the time Dr. Duffuor was the governor of the Central Bank, and the president allowed him to complete his tenure.
"It was Duffuor that brought Bawumia to the bank, it was after Duffuor that Paul Acquah was brought from the IMF. At the time Bawumia was at Research Department so Bawumia became like a PA to him."
"He used to carry Acquah’s books when they come for meetings at the Castle and I sat in those meetings… does it mean working in a bank makes you a party person? He was hired during the NDC era, does that make him an NDC person?" Agyepong added.
