Bawumia will outline his vision to Ghanaians very soon — Nana Akomea

Emmanuel Tornyi

Nana Akomea, Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, has stated that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 NPP presidential candidate, will unveil his vision in the upcoming weeks.

Akomea emphasized that the Vice President acknowledges government shortcomings and will share his ideas soon.

"Bawumia will not distance himself from the performance of the economy, I can imagine Bawumia going to stand somewhere to say I am not part, it is a collective responsibility, but the important thing is that he gives us the chance for a different experience.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

"When the campaign starts, Bawumia should be speaking to the nation pretty soon … he hasn’t really spoken to the nation.

"But I can assure you that very soon, in the nest few weeks, he is going to speak to the nation to outline his vision. I can tell you the conversation is going to be more powerful than what we saw with 2015/2016," he said in an interview on Accra-based Asaase radio.

