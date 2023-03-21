ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Bawumia's gold for oil deal shady — Asiedu Nketia

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the gold-for-oil policy of the government as shady.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Asiedu Nketia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Asiedu Nketia

Earlier, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took a dig at the NDC for doubting and opposing the gold-for-oil policy.

Recommended articles

According to him, persons who doubted the gold-for-oil policy are now bleeding because the policy is working and Ghanaians are already feeling the impact.

"There are people who are very disappointed that it is working, but bleeding is allowed. They have an impossibility mindset, and they can keep to it. For us all, things are possible by the grace of God," Dr. Bawumia said at the commissioning of the new head office of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) in Accra on Wednesday, March 15.

Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to stay positive and optimistic about the gold-for-oil policy and to expect cheaper fuel under the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Asiedu Nketia addressing Ghanaians on the "True State of the Nation" said "the President's actions and complicity have emboldened many of his officials, not least the Vice President, Alhaji Bawumia whose name has come up in multiple corruption scandals such as the PDS scandal, the shady gold-for-oil deal, the Stolen Rice scandal, and the "Appearance Fee Scandal".

The policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with the demand for dollars by oil importers, which weakens the Ghana cedi and increases living costs.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDC contestants

Here are 11 medical doctors contesting to be MPs on ticket of NDC

Afenyo Markin

Parliamentary seats must be reduced from 275 to 200 — Afenyo-Markin proposes

NPP flag

Some MPs forcing Bawumia on us — NPP polling station executives

Dr. Bawumia at the the commissioning of the new head office of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) in Accra.

NDC is bleeding over the success of gold-for-oil policy - Bawumia