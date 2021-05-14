RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Be patient, Nana Addo is fixing Ghana's problems better than Mahama - NPP man

Kojo Emmanuel

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, has urged Ghanaians to be patient with the President as he is committed and determined to fix the socio-economic challenges that he inherited from former President John Mahama.

He said the majority of the challenges that Ghanaians are putting pressure on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration to fix were the problems caused by the former administration.

"Akufo-Addo is committed to addressing the concerns and expectations of Ghanaians. Let’s support President Akufo-Addo to succeed with our patience and tolerance," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"Ghana can be a better and well-fixed country if citizens start to fix their lives and attitude towards issues. He complained of how people harbor hatred, greed, selfishness, nonchalant attitude, and also tribalism which are also some factors for the setback of the country," he added.

Several people have expressed their disappointment in the ruling government and have channeled their anger and frustrations on their social media handles. Some celebrities like Serwaa Amihere, John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson, and Lydia Forson have all joined the trend of the newly created hashtag #FixTheCountry.

While some a demanding better Ghana and developmental projects, others have called on the reduction of fuel prices. However, it appears NPP communicator has a different opinion about the current happenings.

