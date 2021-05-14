Be patient, Nana Addo is fixing Ghana's problems better than Mahama - NPP man

"Akufo-Addo is committed to addressing the concerns and expectations of Ghanaians. Let’s support President Akufo-Addo to succeed with our patience and tolerance," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"Ghana can be a better and well-fixed country if citizens start to fix their lives and attitude towards issues. He complained of how people harbor hatred, greed, selfishness, nonchalant attitude, and also tribalism which are also some factors for the setback of the country," he added.

Several people have expressed their disappointment in the ruling government and have channeled their anger and frustrations on their social media handles. Some celebrities like Serwaa Amihere, John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson, and Lydia Forson have all joined the trend of the newly created hashtag #FixTheCountry.