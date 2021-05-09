Nana Addo can't fix Ghana alone; fix your attitude first - NPP man to Ghanaians

He advised the campaigners of the #FixTheCountry protest to rather fix their attitude.

"His Excellency Nana Addo is only one person out of 30 something million people so he cannot fix the country alone, we need to fix our attitude. Ghanaians should change their attitude towards work," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Nana Kwame Osei Adade indicated that "Ghana can be a better and well-fixed country if citizens start to fix their lives and attitude towards issues. He complained of how people harbor hatred, greed, selfishness, nonchalant attitude, and also tribalism which are also some factors for the set back of the country."

Pulse Ghana

"Anytime you enter any office, somebody wants a bribe, police are taking bribe. Is it the president who has asked you to go and take a bribe? Has the president told anyone to go and do any open deification," he quizzed.

Some Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment in the government and have channeled their anger and frustrations on their social media handles.

Some celebrities such as Serwaa Amihere, John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson, and Lydia Forson have all joined the trend of the newly created hashtag #FixTheCountry.

While some a demanding better Ghana and developmental projects, others have called on the reduction of fuel prices.