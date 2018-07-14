Pulse.com.gh logo
Boxer found dead while on holiday


Shocking Boxer found dead while on holiday

Hughes, 20, is said to have died while celebrating end of his first year at University on the island of Corfu.

play William Hughes

A British boxer, William Hughes, has been found dead while on a holiday in Greece.

play William Hughes



Described as promising boxer, Hughes, from Swansea, was learning under the guidance of former world champion Enzo Maccarinelli.

In a tribute, Maccarinelli said: "He was a lovely boy - he was a credit to his family.

"He was a tremendously talented kid and had everything going for him.

"He is going to be a great loss."

play William Hughes was a protegee of former world champion Enzo Maccarinelli

 

Hughes has also been described as "exceptionally talented sportsman" by his former school, Bishop Vaughan Catholic School.

A spokesman said: "His warm and gentle character meant that he had many friends and they, the staff and the governors all hold his family in their thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time," he said.

