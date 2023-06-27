By-election: Assin North residents choose a new MP today

The Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge Mr Quayson’s name from its records after it found that he held dual citizenship at the time of filing his nomination forms.

Three candidates are vying for the seat: James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Relatedly, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the people of Assin North to reject NDC’s James Quayson.

He said Mr. Quayson is likely to be implicated by the law for perjury hence voting for him will be a waste of time.

His statement came as part of his campaign efforts to rally support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the Assin North by-election scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.

Addressing a large gathering of Assin North residents, Akufo-Addo stressed the significance of making informed decisions during elections.

“It is crucial for us to exercise our voting rights responsibly,” the President stated firmly. “We should not support or vote for individuals who are entangled in legal controversies that may eventually lead them to face imprisonment.

“We need someone who can come and help you. Someone who will work in your interest. I heard Gyakye Quayson say that even in prison, you people will vote for him, can he work from jail? We vote for people to go to Parliament to work, how can he work from prison so don’t vote for someone who will end up in jail, vote for someone who can work to improve your lives.”