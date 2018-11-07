Charlotte Osei gets top ECOWAS job in Nigeria

news

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs Charlotte Osei has been appointed as a Deputy Head of the ECOWAS pre-election mission to Nigeria.

She was appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Head of the mission is Mohammed N’fah Alie Conteh, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone and the group is expected to visit Nigeria from November 1, 2018, to November 15, 2018.

They will visit several cities across the country with the objective of meeting with all the stakeholders involved in the electoral process, including candidates, the media, leaders of political parties, administrative and electoral authorities; and development partners in order to assess the state of preparedness of the upcoming polls.

Nigeria polls

In February 2019, Nigerians will vote for their next president, deciding who will lead Africa's largest economy and most populous country into the next decade.

They will also elect the governors of 29 of Nigeria's 36 states, and all federal and state legislators.

The elections will pit the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) against the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) and many smaller parties.

The presidency and the Senate are currently jockeying over the sequence of elections, which is proving to be very disruptive to the process.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released its election timetable (providing for a two-stage election process) in January 2018, but a controversial bill to enable the reordering of the electoral sequence was subsequently approved by the National Assembly.