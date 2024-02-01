ADVERTISEMENT
news  >  politics

Claims by NPP propagandists that work resumed on $450m national cathedral false — Ablakwa

Emmanuel Tornyi

Claims by NPP propagandists that work has resumed on the US$450 million cathedral are false, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu has said.

National Cathedral
Despite earlier reports of construction recommencing, Ablakwa asserted that recent drone footage confirms the National Cathedral project remains abandoned as of January 31, 2024.

Recommended articles

The 14.5-acre site near Ghana's Parliament House saw activity including the demolition of buildings and tree removal.

Initial work included the erection of a fence featuring an artist’s impression of the cathedral.

Despite setbacks in 2023, a video seen on X posted by GHOneTV reveals renewed construction, with the cathedral's foundation covered.

National Cathedral project stalls
Okudzeto Ablakwa in an X post said construction work on the National Cathedral project remains abandoned.

The interdenominational Christian church aims to symbolize national unity, harmony, and spirituality, conceived in 2017 and unveiled by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2018.

The cathedral, with a 5,000-seat capacity, will feature chapels, a baptistery, a music school, an art gallery, and a Bible museum, creating a significant legacy for Ghana's 60th anniversary.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

