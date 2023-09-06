Competent Bawumia is the only one who can 'break the 8' for NPP — Kofi Tonto

"Bawumia is someone who is very competent, someone who has gone through the country, who understands every problem in the country, understands the constituents and understands wherever we are coming from," Kofi Tonto added.

"And Bawumia possesses the competitive edge needed to motivate the rest of us and help us break the eight. And for that reason, I went with Dr. Bawumia," Kofi Tonto said on TV3.

Kofi Tonto stated: "I am convinced and persuaded in my mind when the contest comes on, the least the man [Bawumia] can have is 75% nationwide."

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that Vice President Bawumia is in the lead because of his qualifications, background, and leadership abilities.

He continued that Dr. Bawumia is the most popular candidate for president of Ghana.