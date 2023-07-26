Where did you get money to campaign in 2016? — Maurice Ampaw queries Mahama

He chided Ghanaians for criticizing Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Ampaw accused Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of propagating hypocrisy by calling for the head of Cecilia Dapaah while having similar practices within their ranks.

He said some people in the NDC made money and kept them in their houses same as Cecilia Dapaah.

According to the controversial lawyer, the one million dollars missing from the Minister’s home is nothing to warrant such criticism from Ghanaians and politicians.

He stated that relying solely on Mahama's salary would not have been sufficient to finance what he called an expensive presidential campaign.

Pulse Ghana

"President Mahama, the money that you have been using for the campaign, is it in the bank? The campaign money of President Mahama… you are accusing the government of the day, so let us take it like President Nana Addo and his ministers are thieves so they keep their monies in the house.

"What about President Mahama who became president in 2016? You, President Mahama, if it is about only your pay, tell us how much you had to do your campaign in 2016," he noted.

He further questioned whether the funds were kept in the bank or at Mahama's offices and homes.

He also took a jab at other NDC members, accusing them of hypocrisy for criticizing Cecilia Dapaah while potentially holding unaccounted-for funds themselves.

"Where did you get it from? Did you keep the money in the bank? Was the money in the bank? President Mahama, Aseidu Nketiah, and all the NDC MPs that campaigned in 2016 was your money in the bank?" he asked.

Dapaah submitted her resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in response to a story about a theft case at her home in Abelemkpe.

The case is currently being pursued at the Circuit Court, with five accused individuals charged with stealing money from Dapaah's home.

Dapaah, who was initially appointed as Minister for Aviation in January 2017 before being reassigned to the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry, explained in her letter that she does not want her issues to affect the work of the government.

She also expressed her willingness to cooperate fully with any state agencies conducting investigations.