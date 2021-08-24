According to him, the NPP government has no intention to fight corruption in the country.
NPP has no intention to fight corruption - Mahama
The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama is urging Ghanaians to demand accountability from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2024.
Addressing party supporters at Wa in the Upper East region where he is embarking on his 'Thank You' tour, Mahama said "The NPP has no intention of fighting corruption and so the only way they can be made to account to the people of Ghana is for them to leave office so that the new government will come and audit them and show where they have gone wrong. Otherwise, all the money they have stolen, they will just walk away with it.
"If you participate in politics or are a participant in public service, one of the first things you must be willing to do is to be accountable to the people.
"The only way they could be accountable is for them to leave office so that the people of Ghana can ask them questions and audit them to make sure they account for the period they were in office."
