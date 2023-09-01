Dr. Bawumia got lesser votes than I expected and I was surprised – Joe Wise

Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, he restated his confidence in the vice president to lead the country as president after the 2024 elections.

“I’m surprised that the Vice President got a lower votes than we had expected. But there’s no doubt he will win. People are talking about a small number, but on the ground, he’s even more popular ...

"Among them, Dr. Bawumia is more popular than anyone else. They love him. I come to my constituency, and every day people love him,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said during the interview.

"I come to my constituency, and every day people love him. For me, representing them, I have no choice but to vote for him. It's not just about us, but the people on the ground, in the communities, and in constituencies, they love him. At the very least, he will come with the same margin he won, but we expect it to be more."

Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast to emerge tops of the August 26 super delegates conference.

In second place was Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent.