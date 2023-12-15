Dr. Bawumia is the future of Ghana – Afenyo-Markin

He is of the view that, comparatively, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer comes in first among people contesting for the presidency in 2024.

To Alex Afenyo-Markin, John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come nowhere near Dr. Mahamudu, indicating that they are ready to debate the NDC on any platform.

Afenyo-Markin was speaking in parliament when he made this known.

“If they want to reduce this debate to the past Mahama and the future Bawumia, they should say so. We are ready for all these attacks; you have no focus on this budget; you want to attack Bawumia, bring it on; we have your Mahama; bring your Mahama on; and we will take you on.

"Bawumia represents the future; don’t you know that? What did your Mahama do? We are waiting for you. What did you do in your eight years? What did your Mahama do? Do you want to compare your Mahama to Bawumia, the future of Ghana?" he said.

Relatedly, John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned the Electoral Commission not to rig the 2024 elections.

He said the EC has to let the will of the people reflect in the announcement of the results from the elections.

Speaking to a charged crowd of students of the Wiaso College of Education and Nursing Training in the Western North Region as part of the ‘Building Ghana Together' tour, the former president said a credible election is dependent on the posture of the Electoral Commission.

“They should do their duty to God and country. They shouldn't cheat for anybody. I don't want them to cheat for me and they shouldn't rig the election for anybody”, John Mahama stressed.

“They should let the wishes of the Ghanaian people prevail,” he said.