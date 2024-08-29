Dr. Bawumia will win to become Ghana's first Muslim President - Samira Bawumia

Hajia Bawumia said the NPP chose her husband as the flag-bearer due to his integrity, humility, hard work, and proven record, stressing “Alhaji Dr Bawumia is ready to serve the nation in integrity and humility with all what he has”.

The Second Lady said this when she addressed the chiefs and people of Wenchi at a mammoth rally as part of her campaign visit to the Bono Region to canvass votes for the Vice President.

Hajia Bawumia said the choice of Alhaji Dr Bawumia as a Presidential Candidate defeated the wrong perception that the NPP was an Akan-based political party, stressing, that she had hope and confident that her husband could turn the fortunes of the nation around if given the nod as a President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

She said the NPP really cared about the general welfare of the Muslims, and the holistic development of Muslim communities and entreated the electorate, particularly, those in the Zongo communities to vote for the NPP to give her husband the chance to bring the development of the nation to the next level.

Samira Bawumia said Alhaji Dr Bawumia was passionate about youth and women empowerment, saying under his government jobs and more opportunities would be created for them.

Relatedly, Samuel Atta Akyea, the MP for Abuakwa South has said Dr. Bawumia will be a who has integrity and does not drink alcohol.

He praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a wise individual who has the potential to lead Ghana towards a brighter future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a spirited crowd in the Eastern Region, the lawmaker encouraged the citizens of Ghana to remain optimistic about the prospect of excellent governance under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Akyea stated, "Ghana is fortunate to have an economist who is composed, knowledgeable, and abstains from alcohol. We are truly blessed. Ghana is on the verge of having a president with wisdom, a leader who is astute and refrains from drinking alcohol."