Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM after the brawl, he said "What are we doing to ourselves? How can you cut the face of your colleague MP? The cameras and footages are there and we will all get to know who did that. If we [Majority] are lying too we will find out, we will find out."
E-levy fight in Parliament: MP's face was cut with a razor blade — Annor Dompreh
Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, has alleged that the face of the Yagaba-Kubori MP has been cut with a razor blade during the commotion that characterized voting on the floor of the House regarding the E-levy.
He stated that the incident will be investigated to fish out the MP who used a blade to the face of his colleague lawmaker.
"I was close to the action so I can give a vivid account. It was a deliberate attempt by some Minority MPs to hurt him and they succeeded," he added.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers on Monday, December 20, 2021, engaged in a fist·fight following a disagreement during the 1.75 E-Levy bill vote.
The free-for-all fight started when First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over the business of the house in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin, attempted to also cast his ballot on whether or not the e-levy bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency.
Parliamentarians from both sides of the house were seen trading blows over the matter, which sent the whole house into chaos.
